Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. 286,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,377. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

