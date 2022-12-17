Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,054,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,947,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 4.4 %

FRHLF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,901. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freehold Royalties

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

