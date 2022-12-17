Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.11) to €36.00 ($37.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($35.79) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.21) to €17.10 ($18.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

