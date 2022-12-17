Fruits (FRTS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 84.3% lower against the US dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $86,061.98 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

