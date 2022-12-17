FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 21.2% in November

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

