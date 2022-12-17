Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.66 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Function X has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $68.66 million and $357,928.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $888.02 or 0.05316970 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486594 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.99 or 0.28829464 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
