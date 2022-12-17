G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,016.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022118 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000219 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

