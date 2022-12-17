Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 1,763,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,213. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Genesis Energy by 83.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

