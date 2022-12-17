Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of GNE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 263,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,589. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

About Genie Energy

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Read More

