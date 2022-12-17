Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

GMAB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 1,268,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,770. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

