Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Cut by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

GILD stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

