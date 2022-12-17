GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,336. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

