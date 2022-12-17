Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Lowered by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.03.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

