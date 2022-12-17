GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 594,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,289. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.