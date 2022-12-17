GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 594,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock bought 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,289. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
