Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,239,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gogo by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its position in Gogo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,263,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

