Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,239,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
