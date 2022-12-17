Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Stake Boosted by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 1,245.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,894 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GHYB opened at $42.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

