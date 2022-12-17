Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.