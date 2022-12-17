Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 111.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

GSLC opened at $76.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.