Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.7 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

