Grin Price Hits $0.0555 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Grin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

