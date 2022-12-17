Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

GFAI remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 317,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,861. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.