Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

BK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

