Guardian Investment Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in AT&T by 125.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

