Guardian Investment Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

