Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

