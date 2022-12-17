Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 250.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Several research firms have commented on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

