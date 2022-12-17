Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 2.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,679,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 617,797 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 319.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,261,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 961,282 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

