Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in November

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 4,677,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,797.3 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $2.56 during trading hours on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

