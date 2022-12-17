Havens Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after acquiring an additional 826,043 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $36,616,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

