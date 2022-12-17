Havens Advisors LLC Sells 13,152 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Havens Advisors LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,848 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 1.6% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.76. 1,879,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

