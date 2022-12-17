Havens Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. 1Life Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1Life Healthcare

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 133,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $2,299,336.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $36,288,940.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,275,027 shares of company stock worth $73,012,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $18.43.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

1Life Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

