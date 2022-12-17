Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF remained flat at $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

