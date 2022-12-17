Head-To-Head Comparison: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) versus Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Aligos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 1,323.77 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -3.21 Aligos Therapeutics $4.36 million 8.77 -$128.33 million ($2.64) -0.34

Profitability

BioAtla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BioAtla and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11% Aligos Therapeutics -1,041.95% -75.01% -56.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioAtla and Aligos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aligos Therapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 543.90%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioAtla beats Aligos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company also develops ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to prevent HBsAg translation and secretion; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 1a/1b for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis(NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. It has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

