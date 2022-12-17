Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 1,421,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,014. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.34.
Healthcare Services Group Company Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
