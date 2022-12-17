Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 1,421,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,014. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

