HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

