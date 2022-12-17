HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
