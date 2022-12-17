Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 431,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 118,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,916. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henderson Land Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

