holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.14 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $21.14 million and $212,431.62 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.56 or 0.07056371 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020911 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04900872 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $125,475.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

