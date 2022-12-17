holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.03 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $207,795.28 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.10 or 0.07110681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022164 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04395372 USD and is down -10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $214,276.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.