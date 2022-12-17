Horan Securities Inc. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPE opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.