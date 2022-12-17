Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 13,966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDW opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.