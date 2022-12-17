Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

