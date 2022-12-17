Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.05% of Cadence Bank worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,099,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,162 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of CADE opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

