Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $271,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $90.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.068 per share. This represents a $12.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

