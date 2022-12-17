Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $39.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

