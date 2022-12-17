Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 3.38% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 771,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 105,199 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 705,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 318.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.