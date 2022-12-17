Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $723.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $740.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.