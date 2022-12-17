Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

