Hudson Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

