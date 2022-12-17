Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 65,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBRE stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

