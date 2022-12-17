Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 930.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

